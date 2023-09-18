US Envoy visits Tyrone to strengthen economic ties

A MEMBER of one of America’s most celebrated political dynasties has been welcomed to Tyrone to witness the strength of the county’s manufacturing sector.

Joe Kennedy III, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, was in Dungannon for a roundtable discussion on the manufacturing sector last Thursday.

He is a grandnephew of the 35th US President, John F Kennedy, who was famously assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

The Envoy met with the head of the NI Civil Service Jayne Brady, as well as representatives from the Department for the Economy, Manufacturing NI, and Mid Ulster Manufacturing, Engineering Growth and Advancement (MEGA).

Facilitated by Mid Ulster District Council, the meeting strengthened ties with the US and was an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of advanced manufacturing and engineering as a key driver in the local economy.

During his visit to Dungannon, Mr Kennedy also met with young manufacturing apprentices currently studying for future roles in the sector.

One of the apprentices spoke of her experience of being part of Northern Ireland’s first Honour Degree Apprenticeship in Manufacturing & Engineering, an initiative spearheaded by Mid Ulster MEGA and delivered in conjunction with Ulster University.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy said he was “eager” to converse with the American visitors.

“We were honoured to facilitate the roundtable discussion. As a council, we are focused on growing our economy and at the same time building strong and healthy communities,” Cllr Molloy said.

“The businesses here are eager to engage with the US delegation, recognising that mutual trade and investment can help us to achieve inclusive economic growth for our people on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Mr Kennedy was keen to hear about the challenges facing the manufacturing sector, and how in his role as US Special Economic Envoy he can help to turn these challenges into opportunities in the future,” the chair added.

During his time in Tyrone, Mr Kennedy also stopped off at the Ulster American Folk Park, outside of Omagh.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, presented Mr Kennedy with an illustrated book about Irish Irish folklore by the late local historian Johnny McKeagney, along with a framed map of the townland Tonymore in Co Fermanagh.

Mr Kennedy’s great, great, great grandmother, Rosanna Cox, lived in Tonymore before emigrating to America in the 1800s.