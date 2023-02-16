Use of ‘game changing’ pothole fixer a ‘no brainer’

Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are to challenge the ‘continued refusals’ of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to explore the viability of a JCB Pothole Pro for the district, with the councillor leading the call for the machine describing previous responses as both ‘a brush-off and misleading’.

Cllr Bernice Swift, Independent, told a meeting of the Environmental Services Committee that DfI hierarchy ‘haven’t been very forthcoming or engaging’, further claiming, “The responses have been a complete brush-off and misleading to all councillors, and I am appalled.”

The Pothole Pro combines three machines in one, and can repair a pothole in less than eight minutes – four times quicker than standard methods and at half the cost of current solutions.

The machine has been described as a ‘game changer’ in terms of repairing potholes.

Cllr Swift proposed the council request a virtual demonstration of the Pothole Pro by JCB, and contact the senior engineer in Louth County Council, who have also reported huge successes with the machine.

“It would be totally unwise of us to dismiss this very good idea,” she added. “We are not the accountable authority, nor are we statutory obliged to deliver. It’s up to DfI, but if we have our evidence ready to present [in favour of obtaining the machine], it becomes a no-brainer.”

Seconding, Cllr Sheamus Greene, Sinn Fein, commended Cllr Swift “on her tenacity on following this up and keeping at it,” adding, “Some of the statistics are really eye-opening.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Swift claimed, “It’s very clear: DfI’s dismissive response and arguments against the Pothole Pro have been totally disputed with facts by customers actually using it.”

She continued, “Repairs are completed in a fraction of the time, and permanent, so there is no need for the constant revisiting of temporary methods. I feel strongly the facts and evidence I have obtained and unanimously agreed, proves to DfI the Pothole Pro is a solution to making a difference for all road users in our council area.”

l The Pothole Pro is featuring on Thursday, February 23, on a BBC Breakfast Live Programme (which starts at 9.15am) on weekdays BBC One.

By Tanya Fowles

Local Democracy reporter