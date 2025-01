A MAN from the Omagh area has died in hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision last month, it was confirmed by police this evening.

The man, who has been named as Sean McGaughey, was driving a van when he collided with another vehicle in the Drumnakilly Road area of Omagh on December 22. He was subsequently taken taken to hospital with critical injuries alongside the driver of the other vehicle. Advertisement Police have confirmed the 56-year-old has now died as a result of those injuries.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday, 22nd December of a collision involving a car and van in the Drumnakilly Road area.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Very sadly Mr McGaughey, who was the driver of the van, later died in hospital from his injuries.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”