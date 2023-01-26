Vandal attack on road signs a ‘hate crime’

POLICE are investigating the vandalism of new bi-lingual street signs on Rosnareen Road near Trillick at the weekend.

Some of the signs were splashed with paint and one had ‘UVF’ written across it. The signs were only recently put on the road and, due to the damage, may have to be replaced.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin councillor, Stephen McCann, described the vandalism as a ‘hate crime’.

Cllr McCann said, “While we were able to clean the graffiti off some of the signs, others were damaged beyond repair and replacing them will come with a financial cost.

“What happened over the weekend is not only criminal damage but a hate crime. It has been reported to the PSNI as such and we trust that it will be investigated with the rigour it requires.

“Bi-lingual signs are a powerful means of giving expression to the rich historical, linguistic and cultural heritage as well as topography of an area.

“Language threatens no one but enriches us all.”

The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said, “Police received a report of criminal damage to two road signs in the Rosnareen Road area of Trillick around 7.15am on Sunday, January 22. It was reported that graffiti had been sprayed on the signs. It is believed that this occurred between 10pm on Saturday, January 21 and the time of report.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, and anyone who may have any information, including CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 480 of 22/1/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”