Vandals cut life-line at canal

MALICIOUS vandals cut a life-saving throwline in Coalisland into lengths before replacing it in its bag in a bid to disguise the damage, possibly until the equipment was needed in an emergency.

Details of the sinister sabotage, were revealed by Mid Ulster Council last week, when the local authority called on the public to step up their vigilance and report any suspicious activity to police.

It is not the first such attack on the equipment at the canal, but Council said the vandals had sunk to a dangerous new low on this occasion.

Advertisement

“We are once again urging those responsible for vandalism of essential lifesaving equipment at our water sites to have respect for the need for such equipment and to stop tampering with throwlines and other items, as vandals target the last remaining throwline on the Coalisland Canal pathway,” said a council spokesperson in an appeal.

“Despite the Council undertaking weekly inspections of the site, lifesaving equipment continues to be removed or tampered with. The most recent incident was however, more malicious than other vandalism that has occurred. The throwline at the Reenaderry carpark site where the canal meets the River Blackwater was taken down, removed from its bag and cut into lengths of approximately one metre, before being replaced in the bag and reattached to its post.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, condemned the attack.

“Unfortunately, instances involving the destruction of life preserving equipment are all too common at our water sites. This latest incident at Coalisland Canal must be condemned without reservation and is particularly concerning, given the malicious nature of how the throwline has been tampered with, in such a way as to hide the damage done until it was too late,” said Cllr McLean.

“When this equipment is damaged maliciously, the vandals can be contributing towards someone losing their life where it would otherwise be saved, and are putting at risk the lives of people from the local community who use the Coalisland Canal

walk.”

The public are being urged to call the PSNI on 101 if they spot anything suspicious, or contact the Council’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation service on 03000 132 132 or via the Council’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.