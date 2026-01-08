Vera Gray remembered as a woman of great faith

THERE was a deep sense of loss and much sorrow in the parish of Kilskeery and further afield on the recent passing of Vera Gray of Lisdoo, Trillick, writes Brendan Donnelly.

Her death took place in the Three Rivers Nursing Home in Omagh following a period of failing health, an illness which she accepted with courage, fortitude and resignation to God’s holy will.

Aged 86, the late Vera was one of a family of nine of the late Cathal and Molly Keenan of Main Street, Trillick and later of Moorfield, a family widely respected and held in high regard by all sectors of the community.

In her early days she attended Trillick primary school where her master was the late Jim O’Hagan and, as was the norm in those days, this was to be her only formal education but an experience that imbued a work ethic she was to retain for the rest of her life.

After leaving school, deceased took up employment as a housemaid, spending time in Irvinestown, Belfast and Tempo, where the work was often demanding but she often talked favourably about her time there. especially working in Tempo. In 1966, she wed a local man, Hughie Gray and, shortly afterwards, the couple made their home in the townland of Lisdoo where they were blessed with a family of five. Their home was blessed and Hughie and herself worked hard together on their small farm for everything they achieved.

Vera’s new life was demanding but hard work was a family trait, and she faced the tasks courageously and head on.

The passing of her husband Hughie in 1983, was a huge blow to the family but she continued with the farm work with the help of her son Patrick and, although there were many obstacles, she continued to accept her position with positivity.

Vera took driving lessons and following the passing of the test, and a with a growing confidence, she would often take her parents on outings to Donegal and especially to Bundoran. Another challenge she faced which turned into an achievement was the renovation of the family home.

With no construction experience and scarcity of money it was a daunting task during the mid-1980s. Nevertheless, with the help of family and neighbours and many a game of cards during bad weather, the house was renovated including the installation of electricity for the first time.

The onset of ill health in later years was a major shock to Vera but with quiet prayer and a strong faith, she accepted her cross without complaint.

Indeed, as the family home emptied, she found more time on her hands and took up working at Quinn’s mushrooms.

She enjoyed the banter and craic there and the wider circle of friends.

The late Vera was very much a quiet country woman who kept very much to herself and was blessed with a faith that was lived and practical and carried her cross without complaint. The esteem in which she and his family are held was reflected in the large numbers who called at her son’s home to extend their sympathy and the large congregation present for her Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Parish Church, while many others lined the route topay their final respects.

The celebrant was Rev Padraig MacKenna, PP Kilskeery, and he was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE.

Interment took place afterwards in the family plot in St Dympna’s cemetery in Dromore.

Deceased is survived by her two daughters Alicia and Rose; her three sons Patrick, Martin and Eugene; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her three sisters Mena, Rosie and Frances; her three brothers Gabriel, Martin and Malachy; and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy. She was predeceased by her husband Hughie in 1983 and her brothers Vincent in 2022 and Charlie in 2023.