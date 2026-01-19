Veteran Castlederg UUP councillor backs new party leadership team

VETERAN Ulster Unionist Party councillor Derek Hussey has welcomed the forthcoming appointment of Jon Burrows MLA and Diana Armstrong MLA as Party Leader and Deputy Leader respectively.

With Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler having withdrawn from the contest, Mr Burrows is set to become the fifth Ulster Unionist Party leader to be elected unopposed.

Mr Burrows, the MLA for North Antrim, is a former PSNI officer who served as Area Commander for Foyle and later as Head of the Internal Discipline Branch before retiring from the service in 2021. He was co-opted to the Northern Ireland Assembly in July 2024.

He replaced Colin Crawford, who had himself been co-opted to succeed Robin Swann following Mr Swann’s election to the House of Commons.

Mr Burrows will be joined in the party’s leadership by Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong, who is expected to become Deputy Leader. Ms Armstrong is a former Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor and was co-opted as MLA in September 2024, replacing former UUP leader Tom Elliott following his appointment to the House of Lords.

Ms Armstrong comes from a long-established political family. Her father, Harry West, was a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Commenting on the appointments, Councillor Hussey said, “We welcome the news that Jon Burrows is expected to become the next Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, with Diana Armstrong MLA as Deputy Leader, at the specially convened EGM on Saturday 31 January.

“Despite his relatively limited political experience, Jon Burrows has already demonstrated during his time in the Assembly that he is far from a shrinking violet. His background in a highly scrutinised police service, where he regularly engaged with political representatives, will undoubtedly support his transition into this new role.”

Cllr Hussey added, “Diana Armstrong, with her long family involvement in the party and her more recent experience in both local government and the Assembly, has shown that she is well attuned to the needs of the electorate and will bring that strength to the new leadership team.

“I look forward to hearing our new leadership set out a straight-talking, service-driven and solutions-focused vision for Northern Ireland, its people, the economy, and the future direction of the Ulster Unionist Party.”