Victim of stabbing incident at GAA game discharged from hospital

A victim of last night’s stabbing incident at an underage GAA game in Cookstown has been discharged from Antrim Area Hospital, it was confirmed today.

Speaking on BBC Evening Extra, Ulster GAA Chief Brian McEvoy said that the referee and a Cookstown clubman had been attacked during an U16 clash at Paddy Cullen Park in Cookstown.

The referee was treated at the scene while the Cookstown man, who had reportedly stepped in to protect the referee from the alleged assailant, was rushed to Antrim Area Hospital. Mr McEvoy has confirmed that the umpire has now been ruled safe to go home.

Mr McEvoy also said: “I’ve been involved in GAA for over half a century and it’s the first time I can recollect anything on this scale or this type of incident.”

A man in his 40s has been arrested pending further investigation.