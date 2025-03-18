This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
  • 18 March 2025
Video: Court protest in Belfast over long-delayed A5 road plans
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 18 March 2025
A protest was held outside Belfast’s High Court this morning as a legal challenge to the A5 road plans got underway.

The demonstration was organised by the A5 Enough is Enough group who have been campaigning for the new road to be built as soon as possible.

The A5 is regarded as one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland and has claimed many lives.

Among those who took part in today’s protest were local politicians and schoolchildren.

We Are Tyrone spoke to Niall McKenna, chairman of the A5 Enough is Enough group, and Malachy O’Rourke, manager of the Tyrone GAA football team at the protest.

 

