Video: Dashcam captures shocking incident on Tyrone road

SHOCKING dashcam footage showing a restricted driver overtaking several vehicles on a blind bend has reignited concern about reckless behaviour on local roads.

Road safety campaigners warned it highlights a wider culture of risk-taking among young drivers that could easily end in tragedy.

The clip, filmed on the Fintona to Dromore Road at the weekend, was widely shared on on the Dashcam Drivers NI Facebook page and has already been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Although police confirmed no formal complaints have yet been received, a spokesperson urged anyone with concerns about the incident to come forward.

David Jackson from Road Safe NI described the manoeuvre as ‘scandalous’.

He also urged drivers to invest in dashcams to help expose dangerous driving.

“We are disgusted to see that dashcam video of a young ‘R’ driver. It’s hard to tell the speed, but it is definitely in excess of the 45mph limit they should be restricted to.

“There is no way they had any view of what was ahead – pedestrians, a tractor, or another car. It is a scandalous piece of driving,” he said.

He warned that too many young drivers believe ‘it will never happen to me’.

“Already this year three people aged between 18 and 24 have lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads.

“Just yesterday, I was speaking to someone who lost a relative in a collision and their whole family is devastated.

“The family of the person who caused the collision is also devastated… the ripple effect devastates families on all sides.”

Mr Jackson also encouraged wider use of dashcams, describing them as ‘an important tool for documenting dangerous behaviour and supporting police investigations’.

“They can document something that can be useful to police after a collision, and they can keep drivers right if they get involved in a collision but weren’t at fault.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Glenn Campbell said the video should serve as a ‘wake-up call’.

“Driver behaviour is a concern for all road users, including pedestrians, motorists and cyclists. This video is a reminder of the importance of road safety. A split-second decision could be fatal,” he said.

Recent figures underline the problem. Between March 2024 and February 2025, drivers aged 18–29 accounted for 12,410 motoring offences across the North, including almost 2,200 for careless or dangerous driving.

In Omagh alone, recent court cases have included an 18-year-old twice the drink-drive limit, a 20-year-old clocked driving at 102mph, and a 22-year-old who fled a crash scene.