Video described as ‘vile, sickening and disgusting’

By Alan Rodgers

A VIDEO showing members of an Orange Lodge singing about the murder of Ballygawley woman, Michaela McAreavey, more than a decade ago has been described as ‘sickening and disgusting.’

The Grange Orange Lodge of Ireland has condemned the online footage and launched and investigation, as politicians from every political party also expressed their disgust.

Advertisement

Linfield Football Club also terminated with immediate effect the voluntary association of one of its Girls Academy coaches. The club described the video as ‘deeply offensive and hurtful’ and apologised to the Harte and McAreavey families.

“Linfield FC condemns the offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting that is taking place on the online video and this club wishes to disassociate itself from the unacceptable behaviour that has understandably caused major upset and offence to the Harte/McAreavey families who have suffered terribly since the loss of their daughter/wife several years ago,” the club added.

Sinn Fein Vice-President, Michelle O’Neill, said that she had been contact with Michaela’s widower, John McAreavey, to express her support for the Harte and McAreavey families.

“I have spoken with John McAreavey to offer solidarity to both the McAreavey and Harte families,” she said.

“Hate and sectarianism have no place in our society. People deserve better. Love over hate will always win out.”

The DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, described the video as ‘vile. “It is plain wrong and is deeply hurtful to the family of Michaela McAreavey,” he said.

TUV leader, Jim Allister, also condemned the video.

Advertisement

“The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour.”

SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, described the video as ‘absolutely sick.’

Loyalist, Jamie Bryson, also condemned the video, saying it mocked the death of Michaela McAreavey.

“This does not represent unionism or loyalism. It is vile, adhorrent and all those involved should be ashamed, as should those sitting quietly without intervening,” he said.

The Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, also condemned the video and urged anyone with information to contact the PSNI. He said it was ‘reprehensible’ and ‘deeply upsetting’ for the McAreavey and Harte families.