BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Video: Omagh health centre transformed into business hub

  • 1 October 2025
Video: Omagh health centre transformed into business hub
The new digi-hub in Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 October 2025
Less than a minute

OMAGH’s new £4.5 million Digi-Hub was officially opened today.

The centre has been described as a flagship development which will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of other derelict sites in the Old Mountfield Road area of the town.

The hub offers private offices, shared office space, and flexible leases for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Among those in attendance at today’s opening were First Minster Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

Ms O’Neill praised all those involved in transforming the former health centre into the new business hub.

Related posts:

New £4.5m Omagh building seen as catalyst for future development Omagh traffic disruption expected to last for a year Omagh gasworks scheme causes ‘chaos’ for bingo-goers

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn