Video: Omagh health centre transformed into business hub

OMAGH’s new £4.5 million Digi-Hub was officially opened today.

The centre has been described as a flagship development which will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of other derelict sites in the Old Mountfield Road area of the town.

The hub offers private offices, shared office space, and flexible leases for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Among those in attendance at today’s opening were First Minster Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

Ms O’Neill praised all those involved in transforming the former health centre into the new business hub.