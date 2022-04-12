VIDEO: Omagh primary school targeted in arson attack

PUPILS from a Tyrone primary school have been left devastated by the ‘senseless burning’ of a school polytunnel, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The police are currently investigating the arson attack which was brazenly executed at Holy Family PS in Omagh in broad daylight.

Advertisement

School principal, Maura Dolan, said, “The school caretaker was contacted by a member of the public who noticed black smoke pouring from the school grounds, but by the time he got there, the blaze was out of control.”

The caretaker, Robbie Galbraith, watched as the polytunnel, its contents and a children’s ‘buddy bench’ burned, destroying everything, and scorching the ground beneath.

Mrs Dolan continued, “The emergency services were contacted immediately but the fire took hold so quickly.

“It also burned rapidly, and there was nothing left to salvage by the time they arrived.”

Speculating as to who may be responsible for the arson attack, Mrs Dolan said the following: “Whoever did this had the nerve to destroy the children’s equipment in broad daylight. I think they probably used some kind of ignition fluid to cause so much damage. They had absolutely no regard for what this polytunnel meant to the pupils of our school. It is so sad and devastating to lose these precious school resources”.

Kathy McKnight, eco co-ordinator at Holy Family, who ran an initiative in which the pupils would plant fruit trees and other plants to encourage pollinators to the garden, said the school community is ‘devastated’ by a second attack on the polytunnel.

“We were delighted when we got the large polytunnel installed,” she stated.

Advertisement

“We had plans to teach the pupils how to use crops we grew to make meals, teaching pupils an appreciation of fresh food that would last them a lifetime.

“But now our excitement has turned to anger,” continued the teacher, “and we are absolutely devastated by what has happened.

“The polytunnel was slashed once before, but we repaired it. Now we have lost the polytunnel and all the equipment inside it; what has happened this time cannot be prepared.”

Dr John Maginess, chair of the school’s Board of Governors said, “This is appalling: Our wonderful children and their most generous families do not deserve that such an act of hate should take place in their school, where kindness and love are the basis of their education.”

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses to come forward if they have any information that could be helpful.

Inspector Johnston, said, “Our enquiries into this incident, which is being treated as arson, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 1458 of 03/04/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”