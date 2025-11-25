Video: Omagh walk raises awareness of violence against women

A walk to highlight the need to end violence against women and girls took place in Omagh today.

The walk left the council offices in Omagh at 12.30pm.

It was hosted by hosted by the Inner Wheel Club of Omagh, the largest women’s voluntary service organisation in the world, with over 115,000 members in 100 countries.

It is using the power of women to support UniTE and ‘Orange the World’ initiatives by UN Women by raising awareness of the global crisis of violence against women through its global campaign.

Video by Michael Cullen