Video: Plane flies low over Beragh in honour of local man

A unique tribute was paid today to a Tyrone man widely respected within the airline industry.

Conor Brannigan, who was originally from Aghyaran but who lived in Beragh, died last weekend.

Conor, who was the devoted husband of Louise and father of Liam and Fiadh, was also well-known for his work at the very highest echelons of the air cargo industry, spanning a successful two-decade career.

He held several executive positions, most recently as Vice President of Strategy at Atlas Air.

Previously he served as Magma Aviation as CEO for three years, successfully steering the company through a period of growth while the industry navigated the post-pandemic landscape.

A humanist funeral celebration of Conor’s life was held this afternoon at St Mary’s Park in Beragh.

After the service, a cargo plane flying from Belgium to the US was rerouted to fly at low altitude over Beragh in honour of the local man.

Those attending the service applauded as the aircraft passed overhead.

Many tributes were paid to the local man following his death.

Neil Dursley, Chief Operating Officer for Multi-Modal and Air Charter Broking at Global Critical Logistics, said: “A very sad day, as a friend and former colleague of mine who did a wonderful job as CEO of Magma Aviation has passed away at a very early age. His career in aviation was excellent at Aer Lingus, Etihad Cargo, Cargolux Airlines, Magma Aviation and finally Atlas Air.

“The last time I saw Conor was at the Six Nations Rugby at Twickenham, where we had a wonderful time together. I last spoke to him in July and he told me he was doing better and enjoying his role at Atlas Air. He will be missed in the industry, and may he rest in peace.”

Ryan Keyrouse, CEO of Rotate, recalled Conor’s strength and resilence in the face of serious illness.

“Conor was always open to share ideas on a whiteboard and the first to join for a beer. I was surprised to see him at WCS in Dubai, where, despite his diagnosis, he remained determined to carry on.

“That very morning, he had run 10k in the Dubai heat. I left our last discussion optimistic and motivated, and the next morning, I went for a run.”