BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Video: Plea for protection of river rescue devices in Omagh

  • 5 September 2025
Video: Plea for protection of river rescue devices in Omagh
Volunteers at today's staged river rescue. Photo: Michael Cullen
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 5 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE, local politicians and rescue volunteers joined forces in Omagh today to highlight the importance of water rescue devices.

There have been a significant number of vandalism attacks on lifebelts and other rescue devices along Tyrone waterways in recent years.

The clear message today was that these attacks could cost lives.

Advertisement

At a joint press conference, there was a demonstration of how simple it is to use a throw line – and how effective it could be in saving someone’s life.

The throw lines have been installed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council at various locations in the local area.

All those taking part in today’s event highlighted the importance of the throw lines and urged people not to interfere with, damage or remove this crucial equipment.

Video: Michael Cullen

Related posts:

Council given £20,000 to help the fight against racism Concerns eased around sports facilities at new Strule campus Omagh traffic disruption expected to last for a year

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn