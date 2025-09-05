Video: Plea for protection of river rescue devices in Omagh

POLICE, local politicians and rescue volunteers joined forces in Omagh today to highlight the importance of water rescue devices.

There have been a significant number of vandalism attacks on lifebelts and other rescue devices along Tyrone waterways in recent years.

The clear message today was that these attacks could cost lives.

At a joint press conference, there was a demonstration of how simple it is to use a throw line – and how effective it could be in saving someone’s life.

The throw lines have been installed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council at various locations in the local area.

All those taking part in today’s event highlighted the importance of the throw lines and urged people not to interfere with, damage or remove this crucial equipment.

Video: Michael Cullen