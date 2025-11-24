Video: Special service marks anniversary of Omagh rail tragedy

A special service was held today to mark the 75th anniversary of a railway tragedy which claimed the lives of five men in Omagh.

The men were working on the railway line when they were struck by a train on the morning of November 24, 1950.

Those who lost their lives were Charlie Flanagan, Dan McCrory, John Cassidy, John Cleary and John McCrory.

The men had not seen an oncoming train come around the curved track as there was a heavy fog.

The noise of another train which was sitting in the station also meant they did not hear it until it was too late.

Between them the five railwaymen left 19 children without a father.

Relatives of the men who died were among those who gathered at the site of the tragedy today to remember the victims.