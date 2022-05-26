Video: Talented Dungannon All Stars shine back brighter

IF there is one show that encapsulates the sheer elation and relief of emerging from the pandemic, then surely it must be the Dungannon All Stars’ forthcoming production of The Blues Sisters which hits the stage next month.

Last Friday evening, the practice hall at the Hill of The O’Neill was literally rocking to Aretha Franklin’s classic anthem ‘Think’ with the euphoric chorus of ‘freedom’, while the talented All Stars confidently strutted their stuff in rehearsal for the show, which must have seemed like a distant dream during the solitary days of lockdown.

On Saturday, June 18, the performers – who have a range of learning difficulties and some with physical disabilities – will take to the stage of the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown for a performance which embodies triumph over adversity.

Like the rest of us, the All Stars had tried to keep the show on the road through classes over Zoom, but the magic of drama and performance only fully returned with the resumption of their classes each Friday evening.

One of the many talented performers is Ricky Currie. Ricky said he can’t wait for the curtain call next month and spoke of the great excitement among the group.

“They have been talking about it every day, this last six months,” he laughed. “I’ve been with the All Stars for four years, we missed the last year and a half and it was hard. We done it online with Zoom and that kept us occupied.

“I am not nervous about the show, but I don’t want to forget the lines on stage with a load of people there, that would be embarrassing. I can’t sing, but I can do a bit of acting and dancing.”

Ciara Hagan and her friend Ursula Mackle also took some time out from their energetic routines to speak to the Herald.

“There will be a pile of dancing and a lot of laughs in the show,” said Ciara. “And plenty of singing and laughter and acting,” Ursula enthused.

“I am not going to be nervous, I have been performing for plenty of years, I’m used to it,” Ciara continued. “When you come to these drama classes you do meet friends.”

Ursula added, “Pearse is a very good teacher and he’s very, very funny.”

Matthew Lyons is one the new recruits to the Dungannon All Stars and will perform the role of Jake in the show.

“It is absolutely brilliant. I have performed in other shows, but nothing as good as this,” he said.

“There’s plenty of dancing in the show but I’m not too nervous at all.”

Clare McArdle said the whole cast had been putting in a lot of effort for their new show. She said the All Stars had helped her to make new friends. “We are all really excited about the show, it’s going to be very good to be back on the stage,” she said.

For the parents, the All Stars group really has unlocked the magic of drama for their children, some of whom are non-verbal.

The transformation in their demeanour and outlook, continues to amaze their delighted parents four years on from the start of the All Stars.

Fionnuala McGrath is chairperson and one of the founding members. “The one thing we have noticed, is that all the All Stars have improved their dancing a lot, they have had so much practice over Zoom, so that has given us more time to practice the lines for this show,” said Fionnuala.



“It’s really wonderful to have them all back together again like this and working towards the show. The lockdowns were tough. There are a few members we had before the pandemic who haven’t come back, but we have also gained some new ones too.”

Fionnuala said the group also acted as an important support network for the parents.

“Definitely, there is a benefit for us as parents. We get along very well together as a group, and we would socialise together and we have made friends through the All Stars.

“I think we will soon be starting the fifth year of the All Stars and it has been a great success for everyone involved. I have seen such a change in my own boy Cormac, he would have been at the back but now he is right up at the front and the change is great to see.

“Of course if there are parents of young people with learning disabilities out there, then we will make them very welcome. We know that drama, singing and dancing is not for everyone, but for those who do get involved, it has made a fantastic difference.”

Fionnuala also praised the vital role of the regular volunteers Bernie and Roisin, as well as tutor Pearse McCloskey who has worked tirelessly with people with learning disabilities right across Tyrone.

Fellow founding members of the All Stars, Margaret Currie (treasurer) and Collette Mullan (secretary) said the group has gone from strength to strength and they now have 25 have regular members.

“Once they (All Stars) were able to get back to the Hill of The O’Neill (after the pandemic) the social interaction was unbelievable and the bonds again started… their confidence had went down a little, but every week they have really excelled,” said Margaret.

Collette urged other parents to get in touch with the All Stars.

“We have some young adults with Downs Syndrome, some with autism, we have non-specific, general learning disabilities and we have a few young people who are non-verbal and we have a wheel-chair user and it’s just amazing how they all come together.

“When they are doing their rehearsals, when one of them is doing their lines and they get it right, the applause they get from all their friends is just so heart-warming to see.”

Margaret praised the efforts of local volunteers – including their expert tutor Pearse – who have helped with the All Stars and said more volunteers were needed.

“We have to say the volunteers have been absolutely brilliant. They have been with us right through the shows. We need more volunteers to help us.”

Roisin McGrath who has been a volunteer with the All Stars since it started, said the impact of the drama class had been immense for the young people.

“Oh, the confidence and self esteem is great. From the first time they did the show, to now. Now they know their lines, they are very aware of when they’re supposed to come in, even spacing. It’s great to see that confidence in their lines and their dancing and their singing. They have a lot of confidence anyway, but they have even more now,” said Roisin.

She said the All Stars had recovered well from the separation caused by the pandemic.

“They have bounced back, they are very resilient, I am a teacher and I think this group are much more resilient than others, they really want to do it and they don’t hold back.

“I am sure it has affected them in some ways, but what I see, is that they have bounced back. They get great comfort in taking part and they get great excitement and enjoyment of being together and that’s lovely to see.”