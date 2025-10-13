VIDEO: Unique view of restoration work on landmark Omagh bank

HERE’S a unique view of the renovation work being carried out on one of Omagh’s most historic buildings.

The Ulster Bank building on High Street in the town dates back more than a century and has been designated for some time as a listed building.

The building has been a key landmark in the town centre for many decades.

It is one of a number of banks in the town constructed in the early decades of the 20th century.

A renovation project recently got underway to replace windows and carry out work to improve the stonework on the building.

As part of the work, a special type of scaffolding has been erected around the building by Armagh-based company KDL Scaffolding.

The Peri Up scaffolding keeps the public protest while allowing natural light through, so the expert tradespeople can continue working on the other side.

This video above taken by KDL Scaffolding shows the extent of the work on the Omagh landmark building.

It includes the replacement of three windows, window repairs and some stone repairs. In addition, there will also be some gentle cleaning of the facade.