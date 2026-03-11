Views wanted on ambitious £7m plans for Strabane town centre

AN information event will be held next week to give people a chance to have their say on a £7m improvement plan for Strabane.

The Strabane Public Realm Improvement Plan took a major step forward recently with the appointment of FP McCann Ltd as the lead contractor and work is set to commence soon.

To coincide with this, Derry City and Strabane District Council, who are leading on the project on behalf of the Department for Communities, are hosting an information event aimed at keeping local businesses, retailers and the wider community fully engaged in the process.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 26, at the Strabane Library Civic Room, from 2.30pm to 7.00pm.

Among the key features of the scheme are streetscape upgrades including:

New lighting

High-quality footpaths

Improved traffic flow

Revitalisation works across Abercorn Square, Butcher Street, Castle Street, Main Street, and Railway Street.

Removal

The works will also see the removal of the Market Street toilet block and the relocation of the Abercorn Square taxi rank to Market Street to improve pedestrian access.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, described the project as a vital pillar for the town’s economic future.

He said: “This project is about making Strabane a more attractive place to visit, work, and stay. Coming on the heels of the £115 million City Deal investment, this £7 million scheme will boost footfall, support our local businesses, and pave the way for new investment.

“It’s vitally important that the local businesses and community have their say to ensure we get it right.”

The council is calling on residents and business owners to attend the session or provide feedback via an online survey.

Those who can’t attend next week’s event can participate online at: www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm