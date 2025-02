MEMBERS of a local history group are urging the public to participate in the ongoing heritage consultation hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

The council has launched a 12-week consultation for its Draft Heritage Plan 2025–2030. Events will be held at various venues, including the Strule Arts Centre on March 27, the Ecclesville Centre on April 2, the Patrician Hall on March 11, and the Village Table on March 25.

The Draft Heritage Plan has been developed in partnership with key stakeholders and aligns with the council’s broader priorities and strategies. It focuses on three core strands: Cultural Heritage, Natural Heritage, and Built Heritage, with an emphasis on collaboration, sustainability, and community engagement.

Speaking about the initiative, FODC chair, Clr John McClaughry, said: “Heritage plays a vital role in fostering a shared sense of identity and pride across our district. The Draft Heritage Plan 2025–2030 outlines how the council aims to preserve and promote its rich cultural and natural assets for the benefit of all.

“I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation to help ensure that the final plan reflects the needs and aspirations of our community. Public input is essential to making this plan as informed and inclusive as possible.”

Vincent Brogan, head of the Omagh Heritage Forum, added: “Heritage is an important aspect of community life. You are encouraged to consider the plan and attend one of the local consultative sessions being help in local areas. Together we can play our part in influencing our heritage into the future.”