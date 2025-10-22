Views wanted on proposed Strabane to Sion Mills greenway

PEOPLE are being invited to a consultation event to review proposed plans for section one of the new Strabane–Sion Greenway.

The consultation will take place on Tuesday, October 28, from 10.30am to 9pm at the Melvin Sports Centre, Strabane.

The greenway project is a key part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s wider strategy to deliver high-quality active travel infrastructure across the district.

It is envisaged that the route will run from the Melvin Sports Complex along the River Mourne, linking to Sion Mills at Herdman’s Mill and extending onwards to Camus Bridge, using sections of the former railway line.

At the consultation, Derry City and Strabane District Council officers from the Green Infrastructure team will be on hand to discuss the proposals, supported by high-quality display boards that will set out the vision for the project.

The consultation provides an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the draft route and help shape the final proposals before the council progresses to the next stage of design and development.

Sinn Féin’s Paul Boggs is encouraging people to come along and have their say.

Speaking ahead of the consultation, Cllr Boggs said, “Having first brought a motion to Council in 2023 following engagement with the Strabane Greenways Group, I am delighted to see what we are moving forward with public consultation on Phase 1 of the Strabane to Sion Mills Greenway.

“The overall project aims to connect Melvin Sports Complex along the River Mourne, to Sion Mills at Herdman’s Mill, and extending to Camus Bridge, using sections of the former railway line.

“This is a really exciting project and it is important people have their say on the proposals.

“Active travel projects such as this one will help us to create a greener and better connected district for the future.”