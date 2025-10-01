Views wanted on the impact of proposed Cookstown bypass

PEOPLE are being given the chance to have their say on a proposed bypass around Cookstown.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is encouraging the local community in Cookstown to have their say on the wider social value benefits they would like to see delivered as part of the A29 Cookstown Bypass scheme.

Major roads project contracts are now assessed on the basis of social value, as well as cost and quality.

Social value allows organisations, like DfI, to consider how their activities can create positive social, environmental and economic benefits for residents, businesses and stakeholders that may be impacted.

Minister Kimmins said: “The proposed A29 Cookstown Bypass is of strategic importance to the town and its surrounding area as it aims to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce journey times and improve road safety and the town centre environment.

“We must also consider how we can create social value benefits for local residents, businesses and key stakeholders that may be impacted by the construction of the A29 Cookstown Bypass.

“This can take many forms including employment, apprenticeships or skills development opportunities for local people. It could also provide support for health and well-being initiatives within the local community.

“Local communities know their own needs better than any of us and this is their opportunity to derive maximum social value benefits from the A29 Cookstown Bypass scheme.”

DfI will be hosting a Social Value information event between 2pm and 8pm on Tuesday, October 7, in the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre.

This will provide an opportunity for local residents and stakeholders to engage with Departmental staff and their social value team.

“I encourage the local residents and the business community to take part in this public engagement exercise and importantly provide their feedback via the online survey.”

Cllr Kevin Savage, Chair of the MSW Region Governance Steering Group, said:

“The A29 Cookstown Bypass is a vital project for Mid Ulster and the wider Mid South West region, with the potential to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and support economic growth.

“Through the Mid South West Growth Deal we want to maximise the benefits of transformational investments like this and ensure that the community is at the heart of the opportunities it creates.

“I would encourage residents, businesses and community groups to take part in the consultation and help shape the wider value this project can deliver.”

The survey is open online at the following link www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/a29-cookstown-bypass-social-value and will close on October 27.