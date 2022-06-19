Vigil to take place to remember Tyrone hurler

By Alan Rodgers
A CANDLELIT vigil is to take place at 6pm this evening to remember the Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey, who died tragically on Friday.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event which takes place at the Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh hurling grounds on the Donaghmore Road in the town.
The family of the 29 year-old have asked those attending to wear GAA jerseys.
Mr Casey is regarded as one of, if not the greatest hurler ever in the Red Hand county. During an illustrious career, he represented the county 101 times, winning two Nickey Rackard Cup titles. He also won four Tyrone championship medals with his club.
There has been widespread shock and sadness at his death and tributes have been paid by GAA figures and others from throughout Ireland.
