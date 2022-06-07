Vintages vehicles destroyed in Trillick blaze

By Alan Rodgers
A NUMBER of vintage vehicles are understood to have been destroyed after a fire in a tin shed in Trillick in thge early hours of this morning.
Three fire appliances, including one from Dromore, were tasked to the fire on the Magheralough Road.
Firefighters were called to an iron shed on fire.
According to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, they wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire.
The incident was dealt with by 2.20am and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
