Visitors to Belfast tomorrow warned about expected disruption

  • 26 September 2025
The parade will pass along Royal Avenue. Photo: Ardfern
ROAD users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Belfast city centre tomorrow due to a planned parade.

The parade is expected to begin at 12pm, leaving from Donegall Street, travelling along Royal Avenue to Castle Place.

It will then travel towards High Street, Victoria Street and Chichester Street, before continuing to Wellington Place onto Fisherwick Place, Howard Street, Bedford Street before ending on Ormeau Avenue at approximately 2pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “To reassure the public, officers will be on the ground before and during the parade, ensuring public safety and to assist with traffic diversions.

“Please follow the guidance of officers to ensure there is safe movement for all. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

