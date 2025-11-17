Vital support event for farmers being held in Omagh next week

RURAL Support is urging agri-sector workers from across Tyrone and surrounding areas to sign up for its vital Mental Health Awareness Training taking place in Omagh on Thursday, November 27.

With farmers statistically among the most vulnerable occupational groups for stress, depression and suicide, the charity says this training could genuinely save lives.

Long working hours, financial pressures, unpredictable weather, market volatility and rural isolation all contribute to a perfect storm for poor mental health within farming communities. Yet access to support remains limited in many rural areas, leaving warning signs unnoticed until crisis point.

Kevin Doherty, Rural Support chief executive, says the upcoming workshop offers essential tools that can help protect rural families and workplaces.

“Behind every crop and herd is a person who may be carrying invisible burdens,” he said.

“By giving agri-sector employees the tools to recognise and respond to signs of distress, we can prevent crises before it happens. Our ‘Boots on the Ground’ mental health awareness training helps agri sector employees identify early warning signs, reduce stigma, and build supportive networks in the workplace and within our farming communities.”

Since ‘Boots on the Ground’ launched in 2021, almost 1,500 agri sector employees have taken part.

Mr Doherty stresses that investing in mental health support is both a “moral responsibility and an economic necessity”. A resilient farming workforce, he says, is better able to adapt to pressures, maintain productivity, and sustain family businesses long-term.

The Omagh workshop will take place on Thursday, November 27 at Omagh Enterprise Centre. Registration opens at 9.30am, with tea and coffee served on arrival.

To secure a place – or enquire about organising a bespoke workshop for your agri business – contact the Rural Support Farm Support Team at farmsupport@ruralsupport.org.uk or call 028 8676 0040.