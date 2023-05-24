‘Walk for Diabetes’ returning this June

THE annual ‘Walk for Diabetes’ fundraising event, hosted by the Dungannon Diabetes UK Support Group, will take place on Saturday, June 3 in Dungannon Park.

Spanning more than 1.2 miles in total, the walk is a great opportunity for participants to connect with people and support in the area, and also raises funds to support diabetes-related research projects in the North.

Aiding diabetes research, the registration fee for the walk is £10 per person and children under 12 can take part for free. Registration will take place at the Fisherman’s Cottage, near the car park, with the walk itself starting at 11am.

Advertisement

Rhonda Green, secretary of the Dungannon Diabetes Support Group, said, “The ‘Walk for Diabetes’ is always a highly-anticipated event in our social calendar, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming participants at Dungannon Park.

“This walk provides the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. It’s an event to that can be enjoyed with both family and friends and one that you can take on at your own pace.”

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Community fundraising manager, Naomi Breen, said, “We’re so pleased that ‘Walk for Diabetes’ is returning for another year; bringing with it, once more, that strong local support to fund vital diabetes research here in Northern Ireland.”

For further information about the event and to register, please contact Dungannon Support Group treasurer, Pat Collins, on 07969 569404.