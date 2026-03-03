‘Wanted’ people apprehended during PSNI crackdown in Cookstown

POLICE have revealed a number of ‘wanted persons’ have been apprehended in the Cookstown area.

They were nabbed by the PSNI during what police have described as a ‘wanted persons day of action’ in the area of Sunday.

This is a coordinated operation by police to target people for whom warrants have been issued but who have failed to turn up court.

Such operations usually involve officers calling at addresses early in the morning to catch ‘wanted persons’.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers ‘successfully apprehended’ a number of people during the weekend operation.

“There is nowhere to hide in Mid Ulster. Our priority is keeping the community safe and ensuring those wanted by the courts are brought before them,” added the spokesperson.

“Are you worried about a knock at the door from Mid Ulster police? If you think you may have an outstanding bench or money warrant, it is in your interest to engage early with police to resolve the matter. Ignoring a summons or failing to appear at court will eventually catch up with you.

“Public information plays an important role in locating wanted people. We can’t be as effective as we are in Mid Ulster without your continued support.

“If you know of someone who is actively evading police, please contact us on Tel: 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”