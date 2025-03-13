Warm tributes paid to former vice principal of St Colman’s school

THE former vice-principal of St Colman’s High School, Richard ‘Dick’ Collins, was said to have made “a significant contribution” to education in Strabane, following his passing last week.

Yesterday (Wednesday) tributes from former colleagues and students recalled Mr Collins as strict but popular.

Michael Kennedy, the former Principal at St Colman’s remarked, “Dick maintained a firm grip on discipline in his classrooms; sharp, strict and took no nonsense from his pupils.

Advertisement

“He taught general science to junior classes and A level chemistry to his senior groups.

In later years, as vice principal, he was placed in charge of finance and property, maintaining the building to a high level.”

Mr Kennedy also noted the respect Mr Collins commanded from his colleagues, stating, “Dick was popular among his peers and commanded great respect from all who knew him.

“He made a significant contribution to the life and education of many young men of the town.”

A native of Macroom in County Cork, Mr Collins moved to Strabane in 1966 to begin his teaching career at St Colman’s High School, where he would serve for many years before retiring.

He was also vice-principal during his tenure. Mr Collins lived in Laurel Drive with his late wife Emily, raising three children, Richard, Louise, and the late Mark. He passed away on March 4.

Ciaran Johnston, the current Principal at Holy Cross College and a former pupil of St Colman’s during Mr Collins’ time there, expressed his condolences.

Advertisement

“The Holy Cross College community is saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Collins,” he said.

“As a long-serving teacher and vice principal in St Colman’s High School, Mr Collins made a significant contribution to education in Strabane.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Collins at this sad time.”

Following a requiem mass on Friday at St Mary’s Church, Mr Collins was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.