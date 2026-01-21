Tributes paid to lifelong Tattyreagh GAA stalwart Jim Darcy

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Jim Darcy from Tattyreagh, who played a central role in the local St Patrick’s GAA Tattyreagh club for many years. The club, with which Jim had a lifelong association, expressed its ‘great sadness’ in announcing his death.

Over several decades, he served as a former player, president, chairman, manager and youth coach, making a lasting contribution at every level of the club.

In his younger years, Jim also played with Omagh St Enda’s, winning a number of underage titles before the establishment of the Tattyreagh club more than 50 years ago.

Local Glenn Campbell also paid tribute, saying Jim had played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the Tattyreagh club since the 1970s.

“It was fitting that Jim lived so close to the Tattyreagh GAA clubrooms,” he said. “He was central to the success and development of the club and the wider community. Whether it was the footballers, the musicians or the children at the local school, Jim believed passionately in the people of Tattyreagh.

“He was a proud Irishman and a committed Irish republican. In difficult times, Jim refused to yield and showed a steadfast resolve to stand firm in the face of oppression. His unwavering support for Irish freedom will continue to inspire those mourning his loss.

“When I last met Jim in the Tattyreagh clubrooms, his smile was as broad as ever, as was the warmth of his welcome – something so many people came to know well.

“Jim will be sorely missed by all who knew him. As he is laid to rest this morning, I extend my sincere condolences to Ryan, Eoin and Fergal, and to the wider Darcy family.”