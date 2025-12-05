Warm tributes paid to much-loved Trillick woman

THERE were warm tributes at the Requiem Mass of Eileen McQuaid, who was described as a warm and welcoming person, deeply devoted to her family, and a dependable, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs McQuaid (née Fee) passed away on Saturday at Harold McCauley House in Omagh, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 93.

She will be deeply missed by her children Colm, Kevin, Noreen McCaffery, Damien, Fiona and Sean, their partners, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Speaking at her Funeral Mass on Tuesday at St Macartan’s Church, Trillick, Fr Padraig McKenna said he was struck by the number of members of the farming community who had visited the wake house, stating that it showed the ‘high esteem’ in which Eileen and her late husband Eugene were held.

Fr McKenna told the congregation that Eileen was known for her warmth, dependability and her way of making everyone feel welcome.

He said, “For Eileen, hospitality wasn’t just something to do, it was a part of who she was. The house was always open, and she had a wonderful way of making friends, neighbours and family feel welcome.”

He spoke about the love between Eileen and Eugene and their partnership, which saw Eugene work in the fields as a farmer while Eileen supported him and cared for their home and family.

Fr McKenna added, “Eileen was known as an encouraging presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a deep love for her family and was always dependable, whether it was picking up the grandchildren from school or offering a warm, kind word.”

He continued, “Eileen will be sadly missed. At 93, she lived a long and generous life, and today there is a mixture of great sadness and gratitude for a long and rewarding life that she loved.”

Mrs McQuaid’s remains were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.