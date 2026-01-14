Tributes to Pomeroy ‘legend’ who was a key figure at Croke Park

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Pomeroy native who worked as a steward at Croke Park for decades and never missed an All-Ireland final for over 60 years.

A native of Pomeroy, Tony Nugent was a former Pomeroy Plunketts player and later served as chair of the Croke Park stewards for three years after moving to Dublin.

In 2016, he was awarded a special presentation from GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail in recognition of his long service as a steward.

Mr Nugent worked as a draughtsman in Cookstown until 1954, when he moved to Dublin. He would later be a building inspector in the Department of Environment and ended his working life as a chartered architectural technologist.

The father-of-two died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Monday.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for Pomeroy Plunketts described Mr Nugent as a ‘legend’ of the club. He played senior football at midfield throughout the 1940s and 1950s and also represented Tyrone at minor level.

He served as club secretary as far back as 1949.

The spokesperson said, “The word ‘legend’ is used far too often these days, almost as a throwaway remark when one encounters a helpful individual. Tony Nugent, however, was just that, a legend.

“Born and reared at the top of the town on Main Street, Tony was a dyed-in-the-wool GAA man, and his colours were the black and amber of the Plunketts.

“Tony moved permanently to Dublin in the 1950s, and Tyrone’s loss was the capital’s gain. He began stewarding at Croke Park in the late 1950s and later took on the role of Chair of the Croke Park stewards, a position he held for three years.

“His station was Section 308 in the Cusack Stand and, up until his later years, he had not missed an All-Ireland final since 1952. He was also honoured with a special presentation from GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail in recognition of his long service as a steward. Tony had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things GAA, and especially all things Pomeroy. He never lost touch with his home village or his native county.

“Tony was a true Gael and a gentleman.”

Also paying tribute was the Dublin Tyrone Association, an organisation Mr Nugent helped to found.

A spokesperson said, “Our sincerest condolences are extended to Tony’s family at this time.”

Mr Nugent will be deeply missed by his son Paul and daughter Niamh, son-in-law Glenn, grandchildren Alannah, Cian, Aoibheann, Caoilfhinn and Síofra, siblings Phil (New York) and Vera (Cookstown), brother-in-law Cathal, sister-in-law Barbara, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

He was predeceased by wife Joan, brother Peter and by Paul’s late fiancée, Annamarie.

Mr Nugent’s funeral will take place at the Church of St Fintan, Sutton, Co Dublin, tomorrow (Friday).