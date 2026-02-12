Warm tributes to Omagh man Ian Scott

THE family of a popular Omagh man have paid a heartfelt tribute following his passing earlier this week after a long battle with cancer.

Ian Scott, aged 46, died on Monday at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his family.

The devoted husband and father-of-two had bravely battled cancer for four years and, throughout his illness, raised thousands of pounds for a number of cancer charities.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, the Scott family described him as a devoted family man with a great sense of fun, whose warmth and humour brought joy to everyone around him. They said he will be deeply and sadly missed.

“While not particularly drawn to academia, Ian quickly found his stride in the world of work,” the Scott family said. “After a period in the Civil Service in Belfast, he returned home to Omagh where he built a long and respected career at Terex spanning more than 20 years, most recently serving as team leader. His colleagues remained a tremendous source of strength and support throughout his illness.

“Ian had a rare gift for friendship. From his schooldays onwards, he ‘collected friends’; bonds that lasted a lifetime. Known affectionately as ‘Scottie’, he was quick-witted, loyal and always at the centre of the craic, whether at the rugby club, around a poker or pool table, or enjoying time with his wide circle of mates.”

It was while working part-time at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, that Ian met Amy Gormley, who would become his wife and partner in life.

Together, they built a strong, close-knit family with the arrival of their daughter Sophie in 2010 and son Jamie in 2013. Ian was a devoted father who adored his children and took immense pride in their achievements. Sophie now proudly follows in her father’s rugby footsteps with Omagh Accies, while Jamie adopted his dad’s love of gaming and technology.

Rugby was a constant thread throughout Ian’s life. A committed member of Omagh Accies RFC, he played for many teams and captained the Thirds, forging lifelong friendships along the way. In later years, poker became both a passion and a profession, bringing him new friendships and providing focus and enjoyment during his illness.

Ian’s life changed dramatically in 2022 when he was diagnosed with advanced cancer following emergency surgery. Over the next four years his family said that he endured five major operations and extensive treatment with remarkable courage.

His family continued, “We are deeply-grateful to the medical teams who cared for Ian, and to the many friends and loved ones who supported him, especially his father Raymond, who was a constant presence throughout his illness.

“Ian was predeceased by his mother, Doreen, who passed away just four months ago following her own battle with cancer.

His strength during her final days was extraordinary, and his family take comfort in knowing they are now reunited.”

“Above all,” his family added, “Ian will be remembered as a devoted husband, proud father, cherished son and brother, loyal friend, and a man whose humour, generosity and love of life left a lasting mark on all who knew him.”

Paying tribute, Omagh Accies Rugby Club described Ian as a dedicated and committed clubman.

In a statement, the club said, “Omagh Accies RFC are saddened to learn of the passing of Ian Scott – a former player, team captain and long-time member of our club. Ian was a loyal Accie through-and-through, a great clubman and a familiar face both on and off the pitch.

“His leadership and commitment to the thirds for many years reflected everything good about grassroots rugby, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him…”

‘Rest easy, Scottie’

Mr Scott’s funeral will take place today (Thursday) at St Columba’s Parish Church, followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery.

He will be lovingly-remembered by his wife Amy; his children, Sophie and Jamie; his father Raymond; his brothers Ryan and Robert; and his entire family circle and many friends.