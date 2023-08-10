Warning as bird flu detected in foxes

TYRONE poultry farmers and bird keepers are being urged to be on alert after more bird flu detections in the North, this time in fox cubs.

The cubs tested positive, along with wild birds, for highly pathogenic avian influenza in the Portrush area last week. DAERA have said while this is the first time mammals have been confirmed to have the virus, ‘it is not unexpected’.

“There have been findings of avian influenza in mammals over recent months across Europe, Great Britain, and the Republic of Ireland,” said a spokesman.

Advertisement

“The most recent findings from Portrush were detected as part of DAERA’s routine disease surveillance, and the laboratory has confirmed the strain of the disease as H5N1 in both the fox cubs and wild birds.

“DAERA is encouraging the public to keep their dogs on leads and keep pets away from carcasses, particularly in coastal areas.”

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has advised that human infections are rare as it is primarily a disease of birds with the risk to the health of the general public being very low.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also advised that there is a very low risk to public health from the consumption of properly cooked poultry meat or eggs provided appropriate hygiene measures are followed.

Bird flu can be devastating to the poultry industry, however.

The public is urged to play its part in preventing its spread by reporting any findings of dead wild birds, which can be done via the DAERA website, ‘www.daera-ni.gov.uk’. Since the online reporting service was launched last month, hundreds of people have already used it to make reports.