Warning of strong winds in Tyrone tomorrow

THERE is a yellow weather warning for strong winds tomorrow and on Saturday in Tyrone and across the North.
This means there is potential for injuries and danger to life from large waves at coasts or flying debris, damage to buildings, travel delays, fallen trees and power cuts.
You should note the following numbers in case of emergency:
- Emergency services – 999 or 112
- Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643
- NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001
- Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088
- Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100
- Housing Executive – 03448 920 901
