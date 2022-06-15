Warning of threat to further GP services in rural Tyrone

THE crisis facing GP services in West Tyrone appears to be deepening just weeks ahead of the imminent closure of the Dromore and Trillick surgery.

Thousands of patients currently registered with the large practice are facing an uncertain future if a replacement GP cannot be recruited.

As it stands, the practice faces final closure on June 30 unless the appointment of a new doctor provides a last-gasp reprieve.

Now, surrounding GP surgeries are warning that if the Dromore and Trillick practice is not saved, then it could lead to a ‘nightmare scenario’ of them also being put under threat.

The closest practices to Dromore and Trillick are in Fintona, Omagh and Tempo.

It is understood that a large number of patients from Trillick have already re-registered with the Tempo practice in the past year.

In correspondence seen by the Tyrone Herald, the West Tyrone GP Federation says that the surrounding practices ‘are not’ in a position to take over Dromore, despite being asked to do so.

“These practices are already planning on what to do if they are faced with new patients as a result of Dromore closing,” the letter states.

“Normally the patients are dispersed, the practices may refuse and decide to challenge this as it could precipitate a collapse of their own practices.

“The federation support unit failed to recruit any staff despite enhancements promises and as such could not take on the contract.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossam, said he is very concerned about the future of GP services in the wider Dromore area, following the concerns raised by patients and the British Medical Association.

“Due to a staffing issue, Dromore GP practice will not open after the end of June, leaving a crisis situation for patients registered there,” he said.

“These patients are not able to be accommodated by any neighbouring practices which is extremely concerning.

“There are major issues with rural GP practices across Tyrone in terms of training enough GPs to cover them. We’ve seen and heard the cries of many in recent years yet very little is being done about it.

“I have raised this issue with the Health Minister, Robin Swann and have asked him to directly intervene. If a resolution is not sought, the Dromore area will be without adequate GP services in the near future.”

Last week, the Health Minister, Robin Swann, said the Department for Health was working with the practice and GP representatives regarding the long-term future of the Dromore and Trillick surgery and with the Western Local Medical committee and South West GP Federation.

He said this was part of a wider approach to supporting rural practices.