Watched his car burn whilst eating takeaway

A Greencastle man was sentenced at two different courts for falsely claiming his car was stolen, and also for being in charge of a motor vehicle when he was over the alcohol limit.

The Crown Court heard that on December 29, 2019, Cathair Hughes (23) of Blackbog Road made a false report that his Volkswagen Passat had been stolen.

However, police found him in another car eating a take-away whilst watching the Passat burning in a field. He was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years, and ordered the pay compensation of £500 to the owner of the land and £250 to the Fire Service.

For being over the alcohol limit while in charge of motor vehicle, three months ago, he was disqualified from driving for one month and fined £500.

Hughes already had eight penalty points on his driving licence in relation to a high profile incident when he stole a mobility scooter in Ballygawley and towed it behind a jeep.

On that occasion he was convicted of driving without due care and attention.

The Crown Court was told that, after Hughes reported his car was stolen, police officers located it on fire in a field while he was in a car nearby with two males eating a take-away, watching it burn.

He had the key of the car in his possession, but the Prosecution Service withdrew a charge of being drunk in charge of a vehicle as it was on private property.

Judge Brian Sherrard described the incident as ‘drunken idiocy’, while defence barrister, Fintan McAleer said it was a situation ‘when the drink was in and the wit was out’.

An application was made for compensation to the land owner of £610 plus VAT for damage caused by the vehicle going through a fence and £264 for moving sheep from the field.

Granting compensation of £500, Judge Sherrard said the land owner had ‘suffered considerable nuisance’.

‘Sucking a two pence piece’

In a separate case heard at the Magistrates Court, Hughes was sentenced for being in charge of a motor vehicle when he was over the alcohol limit.

On the night of November 11 last year, on the Termon Road, Carrickmore, police officers saw Hughes exit the driver seat of an Avensis, walk to a wall, relieve himself and return to the car.

The Magistrates Court was told he was ‘sucking a 2p coin to avoid detection’. He provided an evidential breath sample that recorded an alcohol reading of 53 micrograms, 18mgs in excess of the legal limit.

Mr McAleer said Hughes was the ‘author of his own misfortune’.

He added that losing the driving licence would cause the defendant great inconvenience as he works 30 miles from home, and asked that the shorter disqualification be imposed, rather than penalty points that would lead to a six month driving ban.

District Judge Peter Magill said it was a ‘very low alcohol reading’.

He told Hughes, “It goes to show that you can’t take any chances.

“The smallest amount can put you over. You have never done anything like this before, and have previous for careless driving. The hardship caused would be considerable as you could lose your job. I don’t want that to happen.”

The court was also told that Hughes has no other cases pending.