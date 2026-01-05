Water rescue team joins search for Cookstown man

A WATER rescue team has joined in the search for a missing Cookstown man.

Lough Neagh Rescue yesterday announced their ‘Swift Water Rescue Team’ had been deployed to scour Cookstown’s waterways and areas of challenging, uneven terrain for 21-year-old Taylor Stewart, who has been missing since the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The group is working alongside the Community Rescue Service, the primary responders to the statutory authorities for high-risk missing persons across the North.

Mr Stewart was captured on CCTV in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am last Thursday.

This is his last-known whereabouts.

In the surveillance footage, he was wearing blue jeans with a brown belt, a long-sleeved white shirt with a red square pattern and green/brown boots.

Around 5ft 8in tall, Mr Stewart is described by police as being of medium build with dark hair and brown eyes.

A spokesperson from Lough Neagh Rescue said, “We continue to support partner agencies as required. Our thoughts remain with the missing person’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a charity which utilises trained dogs to search for missing or vulnerable persons has appealed for any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Stewart.

K9 Search & Rescue NI spent Friday night, Saturday morning and yesterday searching the Cookstown area for the 21-year-old.

The charity will continue their search today.

“Despite extensive efforts, Taylor sadly remains missing,” they said.

“We are asking members of the local community to please remain vigilant and to check any buildings, sheds or outbuildings on your property. Taylor may have sought shelter there due to the weather.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem – such as doorbell or dashcam footage – could be vital and should be passed to the police as soon as possible. Your continued support and assistance are greatly appreciated as the search continues.

“We ask the local community that if anyone has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to please report it to the police as soon as possible,” they added. “Your continued support and assistance are greatly appreciated as the search continues.

“We will return again tomorrow.”

A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday they were becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of the 21-year-old.

“We thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, and we now want to appeal directly to anyone who may have been out and about in the area at the time Taylor was last seen,” the spokesperson continued.

“Taxi drivers, for example, may have still been transporting New Year’s Eve revellers. If you recognise Taylor, please make contact with us.

“Even a seemingly insignificant piece of information could help.”

Taylor’s grandfather yesterday made a heartfelt plea for him to ‘come home safely’.