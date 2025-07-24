BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 11: An unsolved murder

  • 24 July 2025
Liam Canning at the grave of his aunt Gertrude.
A Tyrone man has written a book in tribute to his aunt who was murdered in Scotland in 1942. No one has ever been charged in connection with Gertrude Canning’s death. Liam Canning hopes the new book, ‘Gertrude Canning: A Wren for 99 Days’, will be a form of justice for his aunt. “Gertrude may have been forgotten by the justice system but she will not be forgotten by her family,” said Liam. In this week’s podcast episode, he talks to Michael Devlin about why he wrote the book.

