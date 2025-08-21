WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 15: The BAFTA-winning Beragh man

When Kieran Grimes first trod the boards with the Beragh Drama Group as a teenager in the late 1980s, few could have imagined his journey would one day lead to the glittering stage of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). Kieran recently returned home to Beragh with a coveted BAFTA in hand, celebrating his work as a script producer on ‘EastEnders’. He speaks to Alan Rodgers about his career.
