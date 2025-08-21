BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 15: The BAFTA-winning Beragh man

  • 21 August 2025
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 15: The BAFTA-winning Beragh man
Kieran Grimes with his BAFTA.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 August 2025
Less than a minute

When Kieran Grimes first trod the boards with the Beragh Drama Group as a teenager in the late 1980s, few could have imagined his journey would one day lead to the glittering stage of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA). Kieran recently returned home to Beragh with a coveted BAFTA in hand, celebrating his work as a script producer on ‘EastEnders’. He speaks to Alan Rodgers about his career.

Related posts:

WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 12: Growing up in O’Kane Park WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 13: Kathleen O’Hagan’s murder Omagh group’s podcast described as a ‘lifeline’ for listeners

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn