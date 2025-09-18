WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 19: The Tyrone man making it big

When Castlederg country singer Gareth Hamilton, who performs as Gareth, posted a cover of Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ less than two years ago, he never imagined it would go viral, racking up millions of views and launching a career that’s already taken him to stages across Europe and the USA. Now based in Nashville, he’s writing and performing original music for a global audience. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story Podcast, Gareth tells Thomas Maher about the amazing journey he has been on.