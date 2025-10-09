BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 22: Drumragh college’s story

  • 9 October 2025
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 22: Drumragh college’s story
Kathleen Hinds, left, who was the first principal of Drumragh Integrated College, cuts a cake to celebrate the school's 30th anniversary with the current principal, Imelda Kirk.
WeAre Tyrone - 9 October 2025
Less than a minute

Drumragh Integrated College was the first integrated secondary school in Omagh when it opened 30 years ago. In the first year, there were 85 pupils. Today, there are more than 700 pupils at the school. Alan Rodgers speaks to those who were there at the beginning, and those who remain at the heart of the Drumragh community today.

