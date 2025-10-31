WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 26: A survivor’s story

Warning: This podcast contains graphic details of domestic violence incidents.

Iwona Giza wants to her use her own terrible experiences to help other victims of domestic violence.

Omagh man Barry Maguire was recently jailed for five years for abusing Iwona during their five-month relationship.

Iwona is originally from Poland and moved to Ireland with her family when she was eight years old.

Now aged 28, she is a qualified doctor but has suffered a number of issues in her life.

Not long after meeting Maguire in 2022 when they were both being treated at a rehab centre, Iwona’s nightmare began.

He subjected her to controlling, cruel, and demoralising acts, including being filmed as he made her eat food off the floor.

Maguire also violently attacked and threatened to kill Iwona.

Following his conviction, Iwona has waived her right to anonymity to encourage other domestic violence victims to seek help.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to coercive or controlling behaviour or any form of violence, please report it to the PSNI or the 24 hour Domestic Violence helpline 0808 802 1414.