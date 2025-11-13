WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 28: A school’s survival

Thirty years ago, the future for a small primary school in a Tyrone village looked bleak. There were only 50 pupils at McClintock Primary School in Seskinore and the school had been earmarked for closure. However, the staff and local community were determined to keep it open – and their hard work certainly paid off. Today, the school has more than 100 pupils and recently celebrated the 125th anniversary of its opening. In the latest podcast episode, we find out the story behind McClintock Primary School’s revival.