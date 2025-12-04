WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 31: Remembering Enda

On October 15, 2014, 18-year-old student Enda Dolan was making his way home from a night out back to his accommodation in Belfast when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Enda, who was Killyclogher, was had only began studying at Queen’s University a few weeks earlier. Since his death, Enda’s family have campaigned for tougher sentences for drink and drug drivers. Enda’s legacy also lives on through the Enda Dolan Foundation and Run for Enda, a local running group which was set up in the months following their young son’s death. The foundation recently marked its 10th anniversary. In this episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, which was first broadcast in 2022, Enda’s father, Peter, sat down with James Kelly to talk about the work of the foundation.