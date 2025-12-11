Advertisement

WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 32: Tyrone’s most wanted man

  • 11 December 2025
Andy Symington fought for the British in WW1 and then joined the IRA.
Less than a minute

Tyrone man Andy Symington had a remarkable life. He fought with the British Army in the First World War, before returning home to join the IRA and fight in the Irish War of Independence and the Irish Civil War. While being hunted in Ireland by his former colleagues in the British Army, Symington was at one time described as ‘Tyrone’s most wanted man’. His grandson, Tony Ferguson, has written a book about his grandfather and spoke to Jarlath Cowan for the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast.

 

