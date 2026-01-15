WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 35: Remembering Michaela

Fifteen years after the murder of Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon in Mauritius, her brother Mark Harte says the pain of loss has not eased – and the family’s determination to see justice done remains ‘as strong as ever’. The Ballygawley woman was 27 when she was killed, but no one has ever been convicted in connection with her death. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, Michaela’s brother Mark says there are still moments when he wishes he could ‘click my fingers and everything to be alright again’. “We can’t change the one thing that we’d love to change,” he said. “I’d love to have Michaela back.”