WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 43: Strabane’s singing star

  • 12 March 2026
Ryan Lynch is making great progress in his career.
Strabane singer Ryan Lynch is making a name for himself in the music industry. While Ryan may be relatively new to the Irish country scene, he is no stranger to performing. Before taking to stages across Ireland, he worked in London’s West End and travelled the world performing on cruise ships with his group, The Celtic Harps. He described his recent experience on TG4’s music programme Glór Tíre as an ‘amazing opportunity’ and one which brought him to the attention of a new audience. In the latest episode of the podcast, Ryan chats to Thomas Maher about his promising career and how it all started for him.

