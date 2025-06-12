BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 6: The woman who’s afraid to eat

  • 12 June 2025
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 6: The woman who’s afraid to eat
Clare Greenaway
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 June 2025
Less than a minute

Weighing just six-and-a-half stone, Omagh woman Clare Greenaway has a fear of food which has haunted her since childhood. She has tried to get help for her rare ‘food intake disorder’ but believes she and other people suffering from the same condition are not being treated fairly by the health service. Clare is speaking out to raise awareness of her illness and in the hope of helping others going through a similar ordeal.

