WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 6: The woman who’s afraid to eat

Weighing just six-and-a-half stone, Omagh woman Clare Greenaway has a fear of food which has haunted her since childhood. She has tried to get help for her rare ‘food intake disorder’ but believes she and other people suffering from the same condition are not being treated fairly by the health service. Clare is speaking out to raise awareness of her illness and in the hope of helping others going through a similar ordeal.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)